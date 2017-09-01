Erdogan: US Indictment of Turkish Security Officers a 'Scandal'

Ceren Borazan is attacked by a Turkish security guard outside of the Turkish embassy in Washington. ( Ceren Borazan/Twitter) (VOA) -- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labeled as a "scandal" the decision of a U.S. court to indict 19 people, among them 15 members of a Turkish security detail, accused of attacking peaceful demonstrators during Erdogan's visit to Washington on May 16.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul Friday, Erdogan called the indictment "a clear and scandalous expression of how justice works in America," adding that he would discuss the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump during a trip to New York this month.

"The only thing I can say about this matter ... as you know our foreign minister summoned the U.S. ambassador to the ministry and conveyed the necessary warnings. This is a complete scandal. It is a scandalous sign of how justice works in the United States."

Video showed Turkish security agents beating and kicking protestors outside the residence of the Turkish ambassador to the U.S. in Washington, following a meeting between Erdogan and President Donald Trump.

Turkey considers the YPG a terror organization and an extension of Kurdish militants waging a three-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state, but the group is a key U.S. ally in Syria against the Islamic State group.

The bodyguards "performed their duties against this attack," Erdogan said and accused the U.S. of protecting a terror group. Nine people were hurt in the attack.

Sixteen of the defendants were charged in June while a grand jury decision on Tuesday added three more suspects, among them the head of security, Muhsin Kose.

Two suspects, who are not security officers, were arrested in June and are due in court on Sept. 7. The rest remain at large and are thought to have returned to Turkey.