As Islamic State Withers, the Alliance Against it is Fraying

Down the Euphrates river, halfway between Deir ez-Zor and Syria's border with Iraq, lies Dura Europos, an ancient metropolis where the Parthians of Persia sparred with the Roman Empire for control of the Middle East. History, it seems, is repeating itself. As Islamic State (IS) withers, America's coalition is racing to secure the same stretch of river, before Iran and its allies.

Never have America and its allies had such a hold on Syrian territory. In the north, America has worked with the Kurds to carve out a self-governing region. From there it provides support for Kurdish and Arab forces pushing down the northern bank of the river. Its Syrian proxies have fanned out in pockets around the border with Jordan, from Deraa to north of al-Tanf, a coalition base.

But like their Parthian forebears, Iran and its allies have the upper hand. The Syrian army, backed by Iran's Quds Force, and Shia and tribal militias are pressing on Deir ez-Zor, with the help of Russian air cover. In the north, they have reached the southern bank of the Euphrates. Soldiers coming from Palmyra have crossed over 100 miles of desert. In the south, they have reached Iraq's border.

Iran's gains are even more striking elsewhere. Hizbullah, its Lebanese Shia militia, is basking in plaudits for expelling IS from Lebanon (though some have criticised the deal it cut with the jihadists, which allowed them to retreat). In north-west Iraq, the Iranian-backed Hashad al-Shabi, or Popular Mobilisation Units (PMUs), are ascendant. They have retaken Tal Afar and will keep it, says Mowaffaq Rubaie, an Iraqi former security adviser. If so, they will help Iran increase its influence by forming a quasi-border guard and creating a buffer against the Kurds.

Farther south, America's hopes of stemming Iran's advances through Anbar province have been frustrated, too. A contract won by Olive Group, a subsidiary of Constellis, an American security company, to patrol the Baghdad-to-Amman highway is "not proceeding", says an adviser to Iraq's prime minister. Instead, he says, the PMU and Iraq's army will take the lead.

America and Iran are not about to start fighting each other directly. After years of rivalry over Syria, the Americans have agreed to "zones of de-confliction" with the Russians. And in Iraq, America and Iran have largely co-ordinated their anti-IS campaigns. Brett McGurk, an American official, has often met Hadi al-Amari, perhaps the most powerful and pro-Iranian PMU leader. Defying predictions, flare-ups between the parties fighting IS have been rare.

That could change once they lose their common enemy. "As long as we're at war with IS, it doesn't matter whether the Iraqi army, the Peshmerga or the Hashad holds territory, as long as it isn't IS," says an Iraqi official. "But once we declare mission accomplished, that will change." Kurdish leaders in Iraq are planning a referendum on independence in September, to be held not just in the three provinces that form their autonomous region, but in disputed territories taken in the war, such as the city of Kirkuk. PMU leaders say that won't happen.