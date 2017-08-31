Christianity Could Vanish From Middle East By 2025 If Terrorism Continues

A draft document by members of the global Christian community is warning that unless the course is reversed, Christians could be driven out of their ancient homelands in the Middle East entirely in less than a decade.

Russian News Agency TASS shared details of the draft memorandum of the 3rd International Christian Forum that opened in Moscow on Monday, which detailed how over the past 10 years the Middle East's Christian population has shrunk by 80 percent.

"At the beginning of the 2000's, the number of Christians living in Iraq totals about 1.5 million, which came to about 5% of the country's population. By now, the figure has plummeted to about 100,000 people," the document states.

"The biggest Syria cities that lived through occupation by the militants have lost almost all of their Christian population."

The draft memorandum positions that Christianity "will vanish" from its homeland by the middle of the next decade if radical Islam's attacks on Christians are not stopped.

Various Middle East experts and Christian leaders have also been warning for years of the devestating effects terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and its self-proclaimed Caliphate, are having on Christian populations.