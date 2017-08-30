U.S. Airstrikes Block Convoy Transferring ISIS Fighters

Beirut -- The American military coalition on Wednesday strongly criticized a decision by the Lebanese Army and its allies to allow Islamic State fighters safe passage across Syria, and followed that up with airstrikes to prevent the convoy from continuing to its destination in the militant group's territory, the coalition's spokesman said.

"Earlier today, we did conduct strikes to crater the road, and we destroyed a small bridge to prevent that convoy from moving further east," Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the American-led military coalition in Iraq and Syria, said.

Colonel Dillon said the coalition also bombed Islamic State vehicles and individuals who were seen heading toward the convoy from the east. "The convoy of buses and ambulances has not been struck, but there have been individual vehicles and individuals clearly identified as ISIS, and we did strike those. If we can strike ISIS where we're able to do so without harming civilians, we will do that," he said.

Colonel Dillon said the airstrikes stopped the ISIS convoy before it reached militant-held territory. There were no reports from Syria that the convoy had reached its destination in Deir al-Zour Province in eastern Syria, the last stronghold for the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

The Lebanese Army, in coordination with Hezbollah and the Syrian Army, arranged on Monday for 670 Islamic State fighters and their relatives to be taken in buses and ambulances from the Lebanese-Syrian border, near the town of Arsal, to Bukamal, close to the border with Iraq. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, said in a speech Monday night that the evacuees included 26 wounded fighters, 308 armed fighters and 331 civilians, presumably family members of the militants.

The Islamic State fighters had been surrounded by Lebanese and Syrian forces on both sides of the border. The group made the safe-passage deal to try to win the freedom of its fighters in exchange for turning over the bodies of nine Lebanese soldiers taken prisoner in 2014.

Colonel Dillon said the pact undermined efforts to fight the Islamic State in Syria.

"The coalition, we are not party to this agreement between Lebanon, Hezbollah and ISIS," Colonel Dillon said. "Their claim of fighting terrorism rings hollow when they allow known terrorists to transit territory under their control. ISIS is a global threat, and relocating terrorists from one place to another is not a lasting solution."

Iraq, normally an ally of the Syrian government, joined the American military in criticizing the decision to relocate the militants.

Colonel Dillon said airstrikes directly on the Islamic State convoy remained a possibility but had not yet taken place because coalition officials were trying to verify whether civilians were intermingled in the group.

"We've seen ISIS use protective sites like hospitals and mosques, seen them drive in ambulances," Colonel Ryan said. "So if we do identify and find ISIS fighters who have weapons -- we can discriminate between civilians and ISIS fighters -- we will strike when we can. If we are able to do so, we will."

The Islamic State fighters were believed to be accompanied by family members in 17 buses and 12 ambulances, Hezbollah officials in Lebanon said.

The militants were loaded into the buses and ambulances near Arsal, in northeastern Lebanon, on Monday morning, then taken to the Syrian city of Homs, to the north. Some of the buses were emblazoned with the name of a tour company, Happy Journeys.

In Homs on Tuesday, the Islamic State evacuees were transferred to buses and ambulances sent there by the militant group, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in London. They then began what would normally be a 10-hour journey to their redoubts in Deir al-Zour.

By Wednesday, it was unclear how far the convoy had traveled, but Colonel Dillon said the coalition was monitoring its progress in "real time" and intended to make sure it did not proceed farther east.

Lebanese officials praised the safe-passage deal because it rid the country's borders of Islamic State fighters and assuaged public concern over the fate of the nine missing servicemen. But others in the region were critical. The Iraqi prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, faulted Syria for moving the Islamic State fighters to its eastern frontier, along the border with Iraq.

"We fight the terrorists in Iraq," he said in a speech on Tuesday. "We do not send them to Syria -- we kill them in Iraq."

Mr. Abadi called on the Syrian government to investigate the decision to relocate the Islamic State fighters.

"There should be full cooperation on the elimination of terrorism, not the evacuation of them from one place to the other," he said.

The Lebanese government took pains to play down the cooperation between Hezbollah fighters and the Syrian Army on the Syrian side of the border, and of those two forces with its own army on the Lebanese side. It insisted that it was merely coincidental that both sides simultaneously began an offensive against the Islamic State over a week ago and that both sides declared a cease-fire in their fights against the militant group about the same time on Sunday.

Lebanon, which relies on American military aid for its armed forces, does not want to appear to be acting as an ally of the Syrian government. Hezbollah, which dominates Lebanese politics, makes no secret that it sends militias to fight in Syria and maintains a close alliance with Iran.

The American Embassy in Beirut did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the safe-passage deal. But the American presidential envoy for the anti-Islamic State coalition, Brett McGurk, denounced the pact in Twitter posts.

"Irreconcilable ISIS terrorists should be killed on the battlefield, not bused across Syria to the Iraqi border without Iraq's consent," Mr. McGurk wrote. He added a thinly veiled threat: "Our coalition will help ensure that these terrorists can never enter Iraq or escape from what remains of their dwindling 'caliphate.'"

Fighting in the Raqqa area of Syria, where the American-led coalition and allied Syrian groups are actively battling the Islamic State, has increased in intensity recently. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday that 64 combatants had been killed in the last 24 hours and 150 in the last six days.

On Tuesday, the coalition reported, its warplanes carried out 56 airstrikes against Islamic State targets, including 51 airstrikes in the Raqqa area, four in Bukamal, where the convoy of Islamic State evacuees was headed, and one other.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government announced that its army had entered Deir al-Zour Province from the west to try to increase its encirclement of Islamic State positions. It was not clear whether the American airstrikes against the ISIS convoy took place over regime territory in Syria, but the battlefield in Syria has become crowded and complicated. Colonel Dillon confirmed earlier reports that American military forces in northern Syria were fired on by Turkish-backed anti-regime units near Manbij on Aug. 21 and returned fire against those units. Colonel Dillon said the Americans had fired "less than 100 rounds" and took up defensive positions before the fighting was defused. He said an American mobile unit had clearly been flying the American flag and was deliberately targeted.

The American coalition supports Kurdish groups in northern Iraq, along with some Arab fighters in the Syrian Democratic Front, who are leading the attempt to retake the city of Raqqa from the Islamic State. To the west, anti-regime fighters, including Arabs and Turkmen, aligned with Turkey, are fighting the regime. Turkey has criticized its American allies for working with the Kurds, whom it views as allies of Kurdish separatists inside Turkey.

Mustafa Seijari, a rebel commander in the Turkish-backed Euphrates Shield, claimed that the shooting on the American forces had been accidental. "Our fighters received gunfire from S.D.F. positions nearby," he said, referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces. "They returned fire not knowing of the presence of any coalition forces there."

Nada Homsi contributed reporting from Beirut, and Karam Shoumali from Istanbul.