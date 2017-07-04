Turkey's Indigenous Assyrian Culture Fears Extinction

Assyrian Christian monks attend a service at the ancient monastery of Mor Gabriel, 9 miles away from the town of Midyat, Turkey, Jan. 13, 2009. ( Reuters/Umit Bektas) A legal battle over the ownership of dozens of churches, monasteries and other property in southeastern Turkey has embroiled one of the world's oldest Christian communities.

Turkish authorities have seized approximately 50 properties, totaling hundreds of thousands of square meters, from the Syriac Orthodox Church on grounds their ownership deeds had lapsed, church and community leaders said.

An appeal by the fifth-century Mor Gabriel, one of the oldest working monasteries in the world, against the confiscation was rejected in May by a government commission charged with liquidating the assets.

Among the properties are at least two functioning monasteries erected 1,500 years ago, said Kuryakos Ergun, the chairman of the Mor Gabriel Monastery Foundation. The loss of these monuments threaten the survival of one of Turkey's oldest indigenous cultures.

