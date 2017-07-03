Iraq Launches Anti-ISIS Offensive in Eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces on Monday launched a military operation against the Daesh terrorist group in eastern Iraq, according to a local police officer.

The operation targets Daesh militants in Naft Khana, 110 kilometers (68.3 miles) northeast of Diyala province, captain Habib al-Shemmari told Anadolu Agency.

In 2014, Daesh overran areas in Diyala along with vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq, but Iraqi forces have managed to recapture most territory ever since.

Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led air coalition, are currently engaged in a major offensive to dislodge the terrorist group from Mosul, their last stronghold in northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, five Daesh militants were killed in an Iraqi airstrike south-west of Kirkuk in northern Iraq.

Kurdish officer Kamran Mahmoud said the strike targeted a meeting of Daesh militants in the province.

Daesh still controls a large pocket south-west of Kirkuk province, which includes the districts of Hawija, Al-Riyadh and Al-Zab.