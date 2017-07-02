Does the US Have Answer for Turkish Threats Against Syrian Kurds?

Turkish military actions against US-allied Syrian Kurdish forces could threaten to upend plans for unseating the Islamic State (IS) in Raqqa, Syria, and for what comes next.

"Though pointing to Idlib as the next destination," Fehim Tastekin reports, "Turkey's field operations signal double objectives. First, Turkey wants its own troops in the de-conflicting, or 'safe,' zones determined during peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan. Second and more important to Turkey is to take advantage of the competition between rival coalitions west of the Euphrates. With the United States and Kurds on one side and Russia, Iran and the Syrian army on the other, Turkey hopes to break up the corridor carved out by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). Ankara considers this stretch of land a threat to Turkey's national security."

