As Mosul Battle Nears End, Iraqi Assyrians Wary of Return

BAGHDAD -- With the liberation of most of the city of Mosul in northern Iraq from the clutches of the Islamic State (IS), which took control of the city in June 2014, some of the displaced Christians began returning home. However, many Christians refuse to return, preferring to remain in the Kurdistan Region, Baghdad or abroad, for fear of suffering the same fate of displacement and captivity once again.

Chaldean Patriarch of Baghdad Louis Raphael Sako voiced concerns about the Christians' return June 18, saying in a press statement, "We have security concerns after the liberation of the land."

On Oct. 28, 2016, Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil Rabban al-Qas said, "Christians prefer staying in Kurdistan rather than returning." However, over the past few months, several Christian clerics have been calling for the return of Christians to the Ninevah Plains.

According to a field investigation in early 2017, after the liberation of the Ninevah Plains, many Christians were uncertain about going back.

