US Threatens to Cut Payments to Iraqi Kurds If They Break With Baghdad
By Bryant Harris
Posted 2017-06-29 02:57 GMT
Congress is threatening to cut funding for Iraq's vaunted Kurdish peshmerga fighters if the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ends up splitting with Baghdad.
The House Armed Services Committee released a draft annual defense bill this week that makes continued funding for the KRG "contingent" upon Erbil's "participation in the government of a unified Iraq." This summary language is not legally binding but signals congressional intent to the Donald Trump administration.
Read the full story here.
or register to post a comment.