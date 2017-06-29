US Threatens to Cut Payments to Iraqi Kurds If They Break With Baghdad

Congress is threatening to cut funding for Iraq's vaunted Kurdish peshmerga fighters if the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ends up splitting with Baghdad.

The House Armed Services Committee released a draft annual defense bill this week that makes continued funding for the KRG "contingent" upon Erbil's "participation in the government of a unified Iraq." This summary language is not legally binding but signals congressional intent to the Donald Trump administration.

