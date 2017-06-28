Turkey, EU Can't Seem to Walk Away From Each Other

Turkey is clearly experiencing unprecedented tension with the European Union (EU), which -- technically speaking -- it is in line to join as a full member provided it fulfills the necessary criteria. That appears an almost impossible prospect, however, given what is transpiring in Turkey, let alone the state of a Europe in flux.

This has not prevented both sides from keeping up the pretense of continuing with Ankara's membership talks, even though these have produced nothing in recent years. The simple fact is that for all the talk--and threats from both sides about ending membership negotiations and severing ties -- Turkey and the EU are unable to walk away from each other for practical reasons.

