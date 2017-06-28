Turkish Army Tanks Pour Into Northern Aleppo

Kurdish forward units in the Efrin region are on high alert after massive deployments of Turkish armored vehicles were spotted arriving in northern Aleppo on Tuesday.

Ahead of the suspected offensive, the Turkish Army lit up the skies over northern Aleppo on Tuesday evening, targeting a string of Kurdish-held villages with artillery fire while reconnaissance planes hovered above the battlefield throughout the day.

Meanwhile, an amateur video emerged reportedly showing dozens of Turkish Army tanks arriving in region, likely to spearhead a brand new offensive aimed at connecting the northern Aleppo pocket with the rebel heartland in Idlib.

For Ankara to connect these two large rebel-held regions, it requires the Turkish Armed Forces and vetted Islamist rebels to push through roughly 30 kilometers of territory under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a staunch US ally which is regularly supplied with weapons by Washington.

If a rebel supply line were to be established, the armed Syrian Opposition would be strengthened significantly while Turkey could reinforce its influence over Idlib province where the hostile Al-Qaeda linked Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group remains the most powerful group.

To complicate matters even further, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian Army also have soldiers stationed in the SDF-held region to mend ties between the parties.