ISIS Trained More Than 1,600 Children on How to Behead People, Says Kurdish Official

A Kurdish official said Islamic State (ISIS) militants trained more than 1,600 Yazidi children on how to kill, fight battles, commit suicide and behead people over the past three years. This was learned from a deep penetration agent sent to spy on the movements of the terror group.

"Consuls of countries in Kurdistan were notified that those children could represent danger against the whole world countries at any moment. It cannot be ruled out that IS could use them in terrorist actions in European countries as well as the U.S., Arab countries or elsewhere," said Khairi Bozani, head of the Yazidi Affairs Office of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

ISIS attempted to massacre the Yazidis in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq in 2014, believing that they are devil worshippers who must be destroyed. A research conducted on the number of Yazidis affected showed that at least 9,900 were killed or kidnapped in just days after the attack.

Around 3,100 of them were killed, with more than half shot, beheaded or burned alive. The 6,800 kidnapped were forced to become fighters or sex slaves. About 3,400 remaining captives have been transferred from Mosul to ISIS-held cities of Raqqa in Syria, and the Tal Afar and Ba'aj areas in northern Iraq.

The KRG has launched efforts to retrieve the Yazidis being held by paying more than $5 million to secure their release since 2014. Because of the ransom payment, ISIS freed more than 3,000 captives as of April, consisting of 1,589 children, 1,076 women, and 336 men.

One of the rescued children is eight-year-old Akram who was a prisoner of ISIS for two and a half years, wherein he was tortured and brutally trained to become a child soldier. He confirmed that he and other children were trained to decapitate a person and that they have witnessed real beheadings.