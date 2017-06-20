Why I'm Trying to Stop Mass Deportation of Detroit Assyrians

Over the past week, many have asked why I became so involved in the recent immigration sweep of mostly Chaldeans that took place here in metro Detroit. Now that the dust has settled and my schedule has returned to somewhat normal, I want to share why.

I'm a lawyer. My job-- actually my life's passion-- is to advocate on behalf of those in need. Over the course of my career, I have advocated for victims of bullying, sought recognition of the unrecognized Armenian Genocide, called for tougher protections for people against terrorism, brought awareness to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, and fought for victims of child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse, and sexual assault. I don' t know what to tell you-- I have a soft spot for vulnerable people.

Long before this immigration sweep occurred, Chaldeans have faced near extermination in their homeland of Iraq. ISIS emptied Chaldean villages, ransacked Chaldean homes, murdered Chaldean priests, and attempted to destroy Chaldeans' faith.

America, as it was for my immigrant parents, was the only refuge for them. And it still is. Each and every single person detained in the recent sweep made a terrible mistake many years ago. They should be held accountable, and have been-- some for long periods of time. I don't know of anyone who thinks any of these people should be excused for their mistakes, let alone me, who spent five years as a prosecutor convicting people for the same crimes these individuals committed.

Even as a prosecutor, though, I was always cognizant of what a criminal defendant was going through, what their family would do without them, and what consequences awaited them when they were sentenced. I never prosecuted blindly. I sought justice.

The people I met last week have been punished for their crimes, have not re-offended, have lived here for more than thirty years, have started families, owned businesses, paid taxes, served in the military, and have no other desire than to move on from the mistake they made many years ago.

Sending them to a war zone that our country has already found to have genocide against them, to me, is not justice. It is a death sentence for crimes that in our own country do not merit one.

America, as Ronald Reagan once referred to it, is a shining city upon a hill. It is the standard-bearer for the world. It is the place where, despite its imperfections, boasts the fairest justice system in the world. And it is that way because we are a just people-- we care about each other. We do not blindly impose rules and laws on each other. We follow the law, but not without understanding its intent. We think, we debate, and we decide. It's why I, whose parents fled the same land we now wish to send these people to, decided to become a lawyer.

Had America not given my parents that opportunity, neither would I have been given that privilege. It's why I will continue to fight for causes that I believe are just. For vulnerable people. For those who do not have a voice for themselves.

And this time, it happens to be them.

Clarence M. Dass, a first generation Chaldean in America, is an attorney and founder of The Dass Law Firm in Southfield. He represents more than 20 Iraqis currently detained as part of the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweep in Metro Detroit.