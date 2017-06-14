Two Turkish Men Arrested in Connection With Turkish Embassy Brawl

Sinan Narin, of Virginia, and Eyup Yildirim, of New Jersey, have been arrested in connection with a May 17 attack against peaceful protestors outside of the Turkish embassy in Washington.

DC Metro police told Foreign Policy that Narin is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner. Yildirim is accused of felony assault with significant bodily injury, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner

According to the Washington Hatti, a Turkish news site based in DC, Yildirim is the owner of a construction company in New Jersey. The publication also identified him as one of the more visible figures seen in recorded footage of the scuffle.

At least 11 people were hurt in the ruckus, which involved Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bodyguards charging toward protesters, then kicking, stomping and punching those gathered. Erdogan, who was returning from a meeting with President Donald Trump, watched the attack from the back of his vehicle outside of the Turkish embassy.

Last week, the House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill condemning the Turkish government over the brawl. The U.S. ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs over what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" by U.S. law enforcement personnel against Turkish bodyguards in Washington.

The Turkish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.