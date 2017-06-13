Jihadist Rebels Foil Kurdish Advance in Western Aleppo

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a surprise offensive in the western part of Aleppo City, Monday, targeting the jihadist rebel defenses in the Daret 'Izza area.

The SDF's assault was initially successful, as their fighters managed to capture the Semaan Mountains and several corresponding points after overrunning the jihadist rebels from Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham.

However, not long after the Kurdish forces seized the Semaan Mountains, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a swift counter-offensive to recover the territory they lost.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's counter-offensive would prove successful, as their forces not only recovered all the points they lost (including the Semaan Mountains), but also, inflicted many casualties on the enemy forces.