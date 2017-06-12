Kurdish Forces Enter Two More ISIS-held Neighborhoods in Raqqa City

Despite retaking the Division 17 Army Base and Sugar Factory on Sunday, ISIS seems to be on its way to a crushing defeat inside its own capital as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stormed two new suburbs on Monday.

With three districts already under Kurdish control, the SDF managed to enter and capture most of the industrial Al-Sinaa suburb in east Raqqa and the Hattin suburb in west Raqqa.

At least 23 ISIS insurgents have been neutralized in the most recent clashes while the SDF death toll was unbeknownst to Al-Masdar News.

Nevertheless, around 90% of Raqqa city remains under Islamic State control for now.