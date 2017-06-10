Syrian Regime Clears Last IS Bastion in Aleppo Province

ALEPPO, Syria -- The Syrian regime forces continue their military operations in Aleppo's eastern countryside, and with that, towns and villages are slipping out of the Islamic State (IS) grip. On June 4, IS suffered its biggest losses in this attack, as regime forces took control of Maskanah town, the last inhabited neighborhood under IS control in Aleppo province, according to the administrative division of IS.

Apart from some deserts and hills that are still under IS control in the Syrian Desert in the extreme eastern countryside of Aleppo, where there are no villages or inhabited areas, IS has left Aleppo after losing in Maskanah, or Muslima, as the Islamist group likes to call it.

