Iraqi Forces Liberate Important Crossing Into Syria
By Leith Fadel
Al-Masdar News
Posted 2017-06-08 16:09 GMT

Pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha'abi) liberated the Safouk Border-Crossing into the Syrian province of Al-Hasakah.

The PMU was able to take control of the Safouk Crossing after launching a surprise assault, tonight, from the recently liberated town of Ba'aj, east of the Syrian border.

The Safouk Crossing was an important site along the Syrian border that the Islamic State used to resupply their fighters in the Al-Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Homs, and Al-Hasakah governorates.

With Safouk under their control, the Iraqi Armed Forces are quickly advancing to the Islamic State's most important border-crossing at Al-Qa'im, which is located directly east of Syria's Deir Ezzor Governorate.

