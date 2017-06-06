Assyrians Fight Back in Al-Hasakah: ISIS Repelled Outside the City

The newly formed Assyrian resistance force "Qawat Al-Hamayeh Al-Jazeeri" (Gozarto Protection Forces) from the city of Al-Qamishli have joined their allies from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Qawat Al-Sootooro (Assyrian militia), Al-Ba'ath Battalions, and the National Defense Forces (NDF) in defense of the provincial capital from the swarming militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS).

On Tuesday morning, the militants from ISIS continued their offensive at the village of Al-Dawouidyah, where they were able to take control of the southern perimeter of this area after the latter surprised the Syrian Armed Forces last night with a fierce assault on the village's defenses.

Despite the success ISIS attained on Monday night, the arrival of reinforcements from the Gozarto Protection Forces paid dividends for the embattled Syrian Armed Forces, as the hundreds of soldiers from the Al-Qamishli District helped drive back the terrorist group (ISIS) from the Al-Adhath Central Prison and the Asphalt Factory for the second time in 24 hours.

With the Asphalt Factory and the Al-Adhath Central Prison under their control, the Syrian Armed Forces turned their attention to the village of Rad Shaqra, where they were able to take complete control of this area after a series of violent clashes with the enemy combatants from ISIS.

The militants from ISIS are still 6.5km from the provincial capital of Al-Hasakah; however, they remain on the outskirts of the city, despite the fierce resistance they have encountered from the Syrian Armed Forces inside the city.