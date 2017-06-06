Iraq Reinforces Its Border With Saudi Arabia

A large convoy of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has been noticed moving towards Iraqi-Saudi border.

Iraqi journalist, Haidar Sumeri, published a video footage of the convoy travelling through desert terrain:

This comes amid sharpening tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as the latter is on the verge of partial diplomatic isolation.

According to Sumeri, Iraqi authorities have already built a Najaf -- Karbala -- Saudi border defense line, and current deployment of PMU is the next stage of Iraq's security build-up near southern border.

It is also noteworthy that Iraqi government openly expressed support for Qatar in their conflict with Saudi Arabia, saying that "Qatar is being unfairly accused".