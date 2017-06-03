ISIS Near Collapse As Syrian Army Encircles Stronghold

The Syrian government forces continue to sweep the Islamic State in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, aiming at expelling the group from its last bastion of Maskanah.

With more than a dozen villages fell to the Syrian troops in the southwest of Maskanah, the imperative Maskanah-Raqqa road -- which serves as ISIS major supply route -- was cut off; thus preventing reinforcements to reach the group's bastion.

Once the government forces make it to the Euphrates River to the south of Maskanah, ISIS will be completely encircled with no way out as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are just at the western bank of the Euphrates.

With the recapture of Maskanah -- which might be within days according to analysts -- the entire stretching east countryside of Aleppo will be under the Syrian Army's control; thus freeing up more troops which can be redeployed to other frontlines.