Muslims Helped Rebuild Assyrian Church Destroyed By ISIS in Mosul

( Facebook/ThisisChristianIraq) In the wake of the so-called Islamic State's (IS) near complete defeat in Mosul, Christian and Muslim families who had fled persecution are slowly returning to their homes.

This includes the inhabitants of Mosul's Al Arabi neighborhood, where hundreds of buildings, including the town's Mar Georges monastery, were destroyed under the terrorist group's occupation.

There were no plans to immediately rebuild the monastery, but that changed earlier this week after a false rumor of a Christian family being terrorized by some of the town's Muslim inhabitants had spread.

"After false rumors were spread about a Christian family being terrorized by the Muslim inhabitants of Al Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, young Muslim volunteers from that neighborhood headed to the Monastery of Mar Georges to clean it up and repair it," a statement posted to the Facebook page This is Christian Iraq, read.

Their move aims to send a message of tolerance, peace and unity amid the most difficult of circumstances, and the whole campaign was launched under the slogans "Mosul is yours as it's ours" and "Our differences are our strength."

The end of two years of terrorism Iraq has one of the smallest, yet oldest, Christian communities in the world.

Under the rule of IS (Daesh), hundreds of Christian sites are said to have been destroyed, including Iraq's oldest Christian monastery.

According to Iraqi News, Mosul's complete liberation is set to be declared within a week, and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has already issued orders to prepare for celebrations in the country.