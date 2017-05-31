Turkey Imposes Curfew on Dozens of Villages in Diyarbakir

Turkish authorities have imposed a military curfew on 43 villages in Diyarbakir governorate in ongoing security operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The aim of the operation is to "neutralize" PKK members and supporters active in the rural areas in the predominantly Kurdish region and to destroy and seize materials, a statement from the governor's office declared on Tuesday.

The curfew came into force 7am Tuesday morning in 43 villages in Lice, Hani, Kocakoy, and Dicle districts and will remain in place until further notification.

In the renewed conflict between Turkish security forces and the banned PKK, the army has frequently imposed curfews as it conducts operations in both rural and urban areas in the Kurdish southeast of the country.

At least 2,844 people have been killed in the renewed clashes since July 20, 2015 according to the International Crisis Group that is monitoring the conflict.

Of the casualties, 1,286 are PKK members, 944 are from the state security forces, 395 are civilians, and 219 are "youth of unknown affiliation," individuals who could not be confirmed as civilians or PKK supporters.

Human rights groups report higher civilian casualty figures as well as mass displacement caused by the conflict and state demolishment of neighbourhoods.