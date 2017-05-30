Mosul Authorities Ban Wearing of Full Veil in Public

MOSUL, Iraq -- Wearing full Islamic veils for women including niqab, a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear, has been banned in public places in newly liberated parts of Mosul as part of new security measures to confront possible suicide bombing attacks during Ramadan, according to a statement from Nineveh police office Sunday.

The statement said since "ISIS secret cells" in the city could attack targets in public places using suicide bombers in full Islamic veils, both burqa and niqab will be banned during the fasting month of Ramadan when wearing such clothes are more frequent according to religious customs.

The new regulations come into force as Iraqi forces took another step toward wrestling Mosul from ISIS over the weekend.

Iraq's special forces launched a large-scale military offensive Sunday to retake the remaining neighborhoods under ISIS control in western Mosul.

Police forces are accompany the advancing Iraqi army into newly liberated districts in Mosul in order to swiftly restore public order and prevent theft and looting in many deserted neighbourhoods where some residents are still displaced, taking refuge in nearby camps south and north of the province.

New security regulations also include a ban on movement of motorcyclists in the city after dawn, as many ISIS bombers have used motorcycles to launch attacks on targets in liberated districts.

Residents in Mosul started to observe the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Saturday after three years under ISIS rule who imposed rigorous Sharia laws on the population including mandatory wearing of burqa and niqab for women.