Iraqi Shia Paramilitaries Seize Border Villages From Isis

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) a collection of Iraqi Shia paramilitary groups backed by Iran, announced on Monday (May 29) that they had pushed Islamic State (ISIS) out of a group of villages on the border with Syria, potentially allowing for the reopening of a supply route to send Iranian weapons to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The territory taken by the paramilitary groups, who are also known as Hashid al-Shaabi, is located north of the ISIS-held town of Baaj.

The head of the Shia Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, told reporters on Monday that Hashid al-Shaabi would look to begin an operation to liberate areas around Mosul towards Qaim district in the west of Anbar province in the next two days.

Having reached the border, the PMF is now planning to "erect a dirt barricade and dig a trench" Sheikh Sami al-Masoudi, a PMF leader said, being cited by the Associated Press on Monday. The aim of securing the border in such a way would be to make it harder for smugglers or insurgents to pass between Iraq and Syria.

Baaj has been described as the last supply line for ISIS militants between Syria and Iraq, and by taking the border villages around the ISIS-controlled town the PMF have effectively cut that supply line off.

Significantly for the Shia force, the gains are a step towards achieving a linkup with the Iranian-backed forces of Assad, giving him a further advantage in fighting the six-year rebellion against his rule.

But the territory is connected with land in Syria held by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed force focused on fighting ISIS rather than Assad, and it is not known whether the groups would allow the Iraqi Shia force to use their territory to reach Assad's troops.

In a statement on its website, Hashid al-Shaabi described its advance to the border with Syria as "a Ramadan miracle," referring to the Muslim fasting month which started over the weekend.