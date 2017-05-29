Syrian Army Liberates More Areas in Homs, Aleppo

Syria's army and its allies continued their military campaign against Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists in Homs, managing to retake a key area in the central province.

The army on Saturday seized control of al-Alyaniyeh, 10km south of Kheifis and 46 km southeast of al-Bassiri in the southeastern countryside of Homs, SANA news agency reported.

A military source said a large number of the Takfiri terrorists were killed during the clashes.

The Syrian government forces are now busy defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) left behind by the militants, the report added.

In a separate development, the army's troops inflicted heavy losses on Takfiri militants on the outskirts of Aleppo, recapturing the areas of Mawaleh Janoubiye, al-Sukaraya, al-Maknana al-Ziraiya, al-Karma, Mawaleh Shamaliya, Jub al-Nena, Abu sousa, Taous, Tel al-Abd, al-Ees al-Sharqi, al-Ees al-Gharbi, and Oum Thawra in the eastern countryside of the northwestern province.

Scores of the militants were killed during the operations.

Over the past six years, Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated in August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syrian crisis until then. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in Syria, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.