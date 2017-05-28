Egypt to Compensate Victims of Minya Attack on Coptic Christians

Egyptian Solidarity Minister Ghada Wali decided on Saturday to issue compensation to the families of the victims of the deadly shooting attack on Christians in Minya a day earlier, state-owned agency MENA reported.

According to the agency, the families of those who were killed in the attack will receive EGP100,000, while those injured will receive EGP40,000 if they were hospitalised for more than 72 hours.

Wali has also decided that all the injured be treated at Cairo's Nasser Institute Hospital.

The minister's decision comes one day after 29 Coptic Christians were killed in an attack by armed men on buses carrying worshippers to a monastery in Upper Egypt's Minya governorate.

In response to the attack, which was claimed by Daesh on Saturday, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi ordered airstrikes on militant camps in Libya; a later military statement said those who had planned and executed the attack had come from these camps.

Friday's attack is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on Egypt's Christians by Islamist militants, including twin suicide bombings in churches in Tanta and Alexandria last month, which killed dozens.

Egypt imposed a state of emergency nationwide after the April bombings. It will last for three months but may be extended.