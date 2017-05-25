Syrian Army Scores Huge Victory Against ISIS

DAMASCUS -- On Thursday morning, mechanized elements of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated a massive chunk of mountainous territory southwest of Palmyra, virtually expelling ISIS from its vulnerable pocket east of the predominately Christian city of Al-Qaryatayn.

Following already huge gains in eastern Homs over the previous 48 hours, the SAA captured numerous strategic sites, including Bardah town, the entire Al-Sawwanah area, the Zaqaqiyat Khalil mountains and the key junction town of Al-Busyrah.

Squadrons over Russian helicopters supported the advance, hunting down ISIS insurgents who frantically withdrew from the aforementioned points as dozens of SAA tanks rolled into the region, completely shattering their long-standing defensive line.

Effectively, the Khnevis area is virtually surrounded by government forces; this region is vital as it could link up SAA contingents on the Palmyra frontier with those stationed in eastern Damascus, thus cementing the encirclement of the East Qalamoun rebel pocket.