Iraq Needs International Community's Support, Says China's UN Representative

China's deputy representative to the UN said on Monday that China welcomes the "positive efforts" the Iraqi government has taken to maintain domestic stability, but he said the country needs support from the international community as it faces an array of political, humanitarian and counterterrorism challenges.

The international community should strengthen its support to all parties in Iraq that are committed to resolving differences through political dialogue. It should support the Iraqi government in promoting national reconciliation, said Wu Haitao at a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Iraq.

Wu praised the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for playing an important role in coordinating assistance and promoting inclusive political dialogue in Iraq.

UNAMI was established in 2003 to support nationwide development efforts in politics, humanitarian efforts and electoral processes in Iraq. The program was expanded in 2007 amid sustained violence.

Wu said that China hopes the international community will continue to support UNAMI's mandate, and that China supports the international community in providing Iraq assistance in its fight against terrorism.

"China appreciates the ongoing efforts of Iraq to improve its relations with Kuwait and other regional countries, and supports Iraq to work with relevant regional countries to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and consultations," Wu said.

He added that China hopes other countries in the region will "fully respect" Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.