Why Erdogan's US Visit Will Only Create More Problems for Turkey
By Pinar Tremblay
Posted 2017-05-20 18:23 GMT
Since US President Donald Trump's election, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hoped for a fresh start with the United States. For the last four months, the pro-Erdogan media's pragmatism has been built on two pillars: put the blame on the Barack Obama administration for all things wrong in Syria and stand up for Trump against all accusations.
Finally, on May 16 the anticipated Erdogan-Trump meeting took place. Seasoned journalist Unsal Unlu summed it up by saying, "This trip is more difficult to write about than to experience it because the get-together of the two leaders lasted for 22 minutes and we will spend hours and hours discussing it."
