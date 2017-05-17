Two Officials From Baghdad Arrested for Forging Documents to Illegally Sell Christian Homes

The Criminal Court of Karrada, district of Baghdad, confirmed on Tuesday, May 16, the measures taken against two corrupt officials who gave impostors and organized groups of swindlers false property documents to allow their accomplices to sell the houses of Christian Iraqis emigrated abroad, and to take possession of the money obtained from the sale. The investigations also led to the seizure of 160 false property documents already destined to be used in new frauds at the expense of expatriated Christians.

Countless Christian families abandoned Baghdad to escape the chaos, instability and violence in Iraq since the last U.S. military intervention.

Among the tens of thousands of Christians out of the country over the last few years, many had not sold homes, while living the hope of returning to Iraq sooner or later. Over the last few years, millions of them have bitterly discovered that during their absence their property are in the hands of new owners and many also have fake property documents.