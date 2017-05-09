US to Arm Syrian Kurds in Affront to Turkey

US president Donald Trump has authorised the direct arming of a Kurdish militia, equipping the fighting force in its bid to wrest the Syrian city of Raqqa from Isis and rejecting a last-minute call by Nato ally Turkey to use its military instead.

The decision comes ahead of the visit to the White House of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week. It follows efforts by Mr Erdogan's military chief of staff, chief of intelligence and others to convince Washington to abandon support for the Kurdish militia, known as the YPG.

Mr Erdogan considers the YPG to be linked to Kurdish terrorists who have fought a bloody war for secession and autonomy in Turkey, and sees their battlefield success, territorial gains and US support as threats to Turkish security.

"The Syrian Democratic Forces (an umbrella group largely made up of the YPG) partnered with enabling support from US and coalition forces, are the only force on the ground that can successfully seize Raqqa in the near future," said Dana White, chief Pentagon spokesperson in a statement.

"We want to reassure the people and government of Turkey that the US is committed to preventing additional security risks and protecting our Nato ally."

Raqqa is the last stronghold of Isis in Syria after the terrorist group was forced out of several cities by competing efforts from Turkey and the US-backed YPG. But Turkish efforts to oust Isis from its border and stop the Kurdish militia from taking up a permanent presence alongside the border in northern Syria has complicated a six-year-old war. It has also soured Turkey's relationship with both the US and Russia, which backs the Syrian regime and tolerates the YPG.

The decision was largely expected within the US intelligence and military community, but was delayed until after Mr Erdogan won a referendum on his own presidency on April 16, several analysts said.

"It was scripted this way -- the decision was timed for after the referendum, but before Mr Erdogan's visit," said Aaron Stein at the Atlantic Council. "The visit is something to show Turkey solidarity, while defying longstanding Turkish efforts to change the war plan."

The authorisation waives a restriction that had prevented the US from directly arming the YPG since it was not adequately vetted, and allows access to some $600m in funding made available by Congress in 2016. It is unclear what remains of that budget and what equipment the YPG will be provided.

The US did make a nod to Turkish concerns about Kurdish militias continuing to hold on to territory traditionally occupied by Syrian Arabs. "All liberated territory should return to the governance of local Syrian Arabs," Ms White said.

Turkey has complained that the YPG's gains on the battlefield, often made possible by US support, have reshaped the ethnic make-up of parts of Syria. Its concerns, voiced regularly by Mr Erdogan, include the fact that the US has reneged on a promise of restoring the town of Manbij to Arab control and the issue of a militia closely linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers' party, or the PKK, gaining both territory and US weaponry and training. An official in Mr Erdogan's office did not respond to requests for comment.

"On the PKK side, I think Washington is signalling to Erdogan that if he takes this one on the chin gently, the US will support Ankara against the PKK elsewhere," said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research programme at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, referring to territories in northern Iraq where the PKK has a large presence.

The Turkish military has carried out large-scale air strikes in those areas in the past weeks, killing what it calls dozens of terrorists, and prompting US troops to patrol areas near YPG-held territory to stop an escalation that would pit its Nato ally against its best fighting partner in Syria.

Nawaf Xelil, a former leader of the Syrian Kurdish PYD party, said directly arming the Syrian Kurdish forces is a step in the direction of political recognition of the Kurds and their efforts to carve out a self-administrated zone in northern Syria.

"Political recognition is just a matter of time now," he said. "It should come, but it needs time and needs changes to international laws."

Kurdish officials have been campaigning for years for military support and political recognition. Western governments had resisted both out of deference to Turkey and the fact that the Syrian Kurdish group's sister affiliate, the PKK, is branded a terrorist group by Turkey and most western governments.

"This is the natural development of the US relationship with the Kurds since they first gave support for our operations against Isis in Kobani [in 2014]," he said.

Additional reporting by Erika Solomon in Beirut.