Systematic Destruction of ISIL Begins Across Syria

The recent implementation of four safe-zones around Syria has paved the way for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to shift their focus on the parts of the country controlled by the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization.

With the recent deployment of thousands of soldiers to the Palmyra and east Aleppo fronts, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to make several advances across the Islamic State's heartland, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attempt to capture the terrorist group's de-facto capital of Raqqa City.

In east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army's elite Tiger Forces will attempt to capture the strategic Jirah Airbase near the Euphrates River; this will hopefully open up the important Maskanah Plain that links Al-Raqqa and Aleppo.

Should the Syrian Army take control of the Maskanah Plain, they will have successfully secured their only supply route to the Aleppo Governorate along the Khanasser Highway.

Meanwhile, in central Syria, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch their largest offensive of the war, which will target the bulk of the territory under ISIL's control in the country.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to launch two important attacks in east Homs that are meant to eliminate ISIL's presence in the mountains and plains of east Hama and lift the siege on the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

While Raqqa and Deir Ezzor are often cited as the Islamic State's strongholds in Syria, there are several other towns that equally important to the terrorist group, including 'Uqayrbat and Maskanah.

During this east Homs offensive, the Syrian Arab Army will make their first attempt to capture 'Uqayrbat, which is located along the terrorist group's important oil supply route.

If the Syrian Arab Army is successful in these military endeavors, they will have effectively crippled ISIL and wedged them along the Iraqi border.