Kurdish Flags Fly High Above Government Buildings in Kirkuk Amidst International Outcry

Kurdish flags have been raised above all government buildings in Kirkuk, with locals responding to the decision to erect the banners in the Iraqi city that Kurds call their cultural capital, Tuesday.

The city's provincial council issued the decree to erect the flags above government buildings over a month ago. The decision has been met with strong opposition from the Iraqi government, as well as local Arabs and Turkmen living in the city.

"We are Kurdish people, we have the right to have our flag, we have a country, we have a land. We raised the flag because Kirkuk is a Kurdish city," said one local.

Kirkuk is not within the boundaries of the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq, but just outside Iraqi Kurdistan's boundaries. Both local and international diplomats have hit out at the gesture, condemning it is as an attempt to break up the territorial integrity of Iraq.