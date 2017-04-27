Russia Slams Turkish Strikes in Iraq, Syria

(AP) -- Russia has expressed "serious concern" over Turkey's strikes on Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq, saying such actions hinder efforts to fight terrorism.

Turkish warplanes struck the People's Protection Units, or YPG, in Syria and the peshmerga in Iraq, both U.S.-allied forces which are battling the Islamic State group. Turkey said it struck rebels taking part in the Kurdish insurgency in its southeast.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that "in a situation where the war on terror in Iraq and Syria is far from over, such actions clearly do not contribute to the consolidation of anti-terrorist efforts."

The ministry also expressed concern that "the Turkish strikes were inflicted on the territory of sovereign states, bypassing their legitimate governments. We consider such actions unacceptable."

Russia and Turkey support opposite sides in Syria's civil war, but in recent months had cooperated to broker a permanent cease-fire in order to restart peace talks.