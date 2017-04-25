Michigan Museum to Focus on History, Culture of Assyrians

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (AP) -- A museum dedicated to the history and culture of Chaldeans is opening in southeastern Michigan.

The Chaldean Cultural Center Museum is set to open Tuesday with a press conference at the Shenandoah Country Club in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township. The museum officially opens May 2.

Officials say the museum has five galleries and starts at 3300 B.C., chronicling the progression and contributions of the community of Catholics with Iraqi roots.