German FM Says Russia's Help Key to Reaching Syria Truce

Amman (AP) -- Germany's foreign minister says a cease-fire in Syria's civil war can only be achieved with the help of Russia as the only country with "real influence" over the Syrian government.

Sigmar Gabriel said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that he believes it's in Russia's interest to put an end to the fighting quickly.

He says Russia should not wait until the Syrian government "feels strong enough that it believes it no longer needs to listen to Russia" and considers Iran a sufficient ally.

Gabriel told a news conference that talks on a political solution should address the Russian, U.S. and all regional interests, including Jordan's. He says Europe should play an active role because it is directly affected by the civil war, including by hosting millions of refugees.