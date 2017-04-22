Overnight Russian, Syrian Airstrikes Hammer Islamist Rebels West of Aleppo

Joint Russian and Syrian airstrikes are pounding rebel-held areas in the western Aleppo countryside as we speak while artillery units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) simultaneously resumed their shelling beginning on Friday evening.

According to Al-Masdar News field correspondent Yusha Yuseef, many aerial sorties were conducted over the towns of Anadan and Haritan along with the large imperative hill of Tall Shuwehneh while air raids continued to target suspected militant positions into the night.

Although many Islamist factions, led by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), maintain a presence in the area, the SAA is slowly gearing up for its long-awaited Anadan Plains offensive, looking to cutoff Islamist suburbs northwest of the provincial capital.

The overnight bombardment could possibly prelude a renewed ground offensive set to begin on Saturday morning. On a strategic level, such an operation would relieve the fronts in Hama and Latakia amid a systematic bid to weaken the armed Syrian Opposition.