Turkey Hits PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes have carried out airstrikes against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets in the Avaşin-Basyan and Zap regions of northern Iraq.

According to a statement released from Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), weapon launching positions and shelters belonging to the group were destroyed in the airstrikes carried out on April 21.

The TSK also said that two hand-made explosives were destroyed in the security operations carried out in the eastern province of Bitlis.

Two Kalashnikov rifles, 366 cartridges, two hand grenades, one walkie-talkie and plenty of materials used in bomb-making were confiscated in the anti-PKK operation in the Dargeçit district of the southeastern province of Mardin.

Another operation was carried out in the Kulp district of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, where the security forces destroyed three hand-made explosives.