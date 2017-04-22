Iraq Accuses ISIS of Using Chemical Weapons in Mosul

The assault on Mosul began in October 2016 with two special forces -- the Counter-Terrorism Service and Rapid Response Division -- advancing to the city's south, west and north before overrunning the eastern side earlier this year.

The jihadists will still be able to carry out attacks in Iraq even if they no longer control significant territory, while the impact of the war -- widespread displacement of civilians, cities and towns devastated by the fighting, countless lives disrupted -- will last long after the fighting ends.

In Iraq, Sudanese migrants are also being displaced in the fight to retake the city of Mosul from Daesh.

Khalil Al-Ashouri said the water in Mosul is unfit for human consumption while food prices in areas under Daesh control are so high that one kilogramme of rice costs up to $36.

The US-backed Iraqi forces are now battling IS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul.

The UN has been expanding the capacity of some of the camps scattered around Mosul but the aid community could yet have to deal with an unprecedented exodus if and when the remaining civilians flee the city.

"The bombs used by the Iraqi air force in Mosul are laser-guided and used when we ascertain the nature of the target", Hammah said, Baghdad Post reported.

A member of the Iraqi forces carries a rocket launcher on his back in the old city of Mosul on April 16, 2017.

Isis overran the city in the summer of 2014 in a lightning advance which routed Iraqi forces. He said the area will be cleared from militants soon.

He called the civilians apostates who deserve to be killed.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told the Associated Press that six soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated at a field clinic.

It also said the militants were increasingly using suicide motorbikes attacks.