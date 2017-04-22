Assad: Chemical Weapons Reached Syria Via Turkey

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that chemical weapons were delivered to militants in Syria via Turkey, speaking during an interview in Damascus on Wednesday.

The president explained that "the only way, the only route for the terrorists to get money, armaments, every logistic support, recruits, and this kind of material, is through Turkey," before adding "it's a hundred percent Turkey."

Assad went on to hit out at the US government for recent actions in Syria, stating: "we all know that the American officials say something and do something different, they're never committed to their promises or their words."

On April 20, Western countries blocked the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from accepting Russia and Iran's proposal to investigate the circumstances of the alleged chemical attack in Khan-Sheikhun.

Washington DC continues to hold Assad responsible for the alleged strike, with Damascus denying launching the attack. US President Donald Trump later ordered Tomahawk missile strikes on the al-Shayrat Airbase in Syria, claiming that it was as a direct response to the alleged attack.