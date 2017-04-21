Erdogan Says He's Set to Meet Trump in Washington

ANKARA (AP) -- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on May 16 or May 17.

NTV television quoted Erdogan on Thursday discussing the visit. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday the two leaders would meet before a NATO summit in Brussels next month and were trying to finalize a date.

Trump called Erdogan Monday to congratulate him on his victory in a contested referendum to expand the powers of Turkey's presidency, although Turkish opposition parties and international monitoring groups have raised concerns about the vote. They also discussed developments in Syria and the U.S. response to a chemical attack there.

There was no confirmation from the White House about a meeting with Erdogan.