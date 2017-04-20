Kurdish Office Reclosed By Local Kurdish Security Forces in Syria

The security forces of the PYD-led Rojava Self-Administration on Thursday reclosed the office of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Qamishli city, in northeastern Syria, after the KNC decided to reopen it.

This comes just one month after the local Asayish forces shut down the KNC office in Qamishli.

Moreover, Abdul Rahman al-Omar, a member of the KNC-linked Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S) was arrested, the KNC said in a statement.

"The KNC has decided to reopen its office after it was closed by the PYD's Asayish in eastern Qamislo [Qamishli]. However, the PYD closed the office ones again and arrested a member of the PDK-S," Majdal Delli, a senior official of the KNC's Yekiti Party told ARA News in Qamishli.

In mid March, the Democratic Union Party (PYD)-led Rojava Self-Administration reportedly shut down some 23 offices of KNC-linked political parties in Hasakah, Qamishli, Amude and Kobane for not applying for a permission from the local administration, after it gave the parties a deadline to register based on the 'political parties law'.

"We are serious and obligated to close the offices of any party that refuses to abide by our laws, whether they are Kurdish, Arab, Syriac or of any other component," said Canaan Barakat, the head of internal affairs of the Cezire canton (Hasakah).

On April 17, 2014, the PYD-led administrations passed a law on political parties for the cantons of the Cezire, Kobani and Efrin, setting a deadline of forty-five days to apply for authorization. The Barzani-backed KNC immediately rejected the law.

The decision was made after several PKK and YBS fighters were killed in clashes between the KDP-linked Rojava Peshmerga forces and the PKK-affiliated Shingal Resistance Units (YBS) on 3 March in the Yezidi area of Sinjar (also known as Shingal) in northern Iraq.

Moreover, the Asayish security forces led by the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria's Kurdish region (Rojava) have arrested over 40 members of the pro-Barzani Kurdish National Council (KNC) after the Sinjar clashes.

This while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)-led security forces arrested 23 opposition protestors of which six are still being held in prison in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a statement to ARA News called on both the Kurdish PYD-led and KDP-led administrations in Iraq and Syria to release prisoners that were arrested after clashes between Kurdish forces in Sinjar on 3 March.

"We are concerned about the apparent arbitrary arrests in both Syria and the KRG [Iraqi Kurdistan] related to the Sinjar clashes," Lama Fakih, deputy director in Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa division told ARA News in an exclusive interview.