U.S. State Department Approves Arms Sale to Iraq

(Xinhua) -- The Pentagon said on Wednesday the U.S. State Department had approved a 295.6-million-U.S.-dollar worth of arms sale to Iraq.

According to a statement by U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the military equipment would include two Peshmerga infantry brigades and two support artillery battalions.

"These artillery battalions and infantry brigades will operate under the Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Peshmerga (KRG MOP) with the concurrence of the central government," said the statement.

To implement the proposed arms sale would also not require the deployment of additional U.S. troops or U.S. contractor personnel to Iraq, the statement added.

Awaiting the approval of the U.S. Congress, the arms sale was not concluded at the moment.