ISIS: The Embodiment of Islam

For the last few years, the world has been subjected with increasing regularity to bloody terrorism waged upon innocent civilians worldwide by the Islamic State in their holy war against all non-believers. Their warfare, once reserved and contained within the Middle East, is now a battlefield in the streets of Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Orlando, Boston, Sydney, and San Bernardino, and many other cities.

Here in the West, the many Muslim Brotherhood front groups such as CAIR (Council on American Islamic Relations, ISNA (Islamic Society of North America), and MPAC (Muslim Public Affairs Council) would have us believe that ISIS has perverted Islam. They advance a false narrative that labels Islam as religion of peace and that we non- believers have nothing to fear. In their quest to deflect any criticism of Islam, the Muslim Brotherhood even coined the term "Islamophobia" in 1991 in their Explanatory Memorandum On The General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America.

For those familiar with Quranic doctrine, the Sunna, (social, legal and traditions of the Islamic community), the Hadith (narrative sayings and teachings of Mohammad), and Sharia (Islamic law), all disclose that the embodiment of Islam is the Islamic State.

Islamic doctrine mandates a global Islamic Caliphate where all of mankind is under the dominion of Allah and governed by Sharia.

It commands Muslims to achieve world dominance through dawa (proselytizing of Islam), Jihad, and the Hijra (immigration to the lands of non-believers). All three methodologies are now actively in play throughout the West.

While the continuous tools of "dawa" and the "hijra" command little attention by the international press and thus, inadvertently aid and abet the stealth "civilizational Jihad," the use of bloody barbaric violence by the Islamic State commends center stage.

Contrary to what the many apologetic Muslims in the West offer as an aberration of Islam, ISIS is the militant Jihad required of Muslims by Quranic doctrine. The refusal by any organized Muslim group to admit it is an act of taqiyya (deception) permissible for the advancement of Islam.

ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, al-Qaida, Al Shabab, and the numerous other Islamic terrorist organizations are the Jihadist military wings of Dar Al Harb (the House of War) as outlined in the Quran. What Western Muslims will not divulge is the written text that divides Islam into Dar Al Islam (the House of Peace for the believers) and Dar Al Harb (the House of War for all non- believers); thus, since its inception, Islam has been at war with all non-believers. Wherever Islam has raised its bloody head, violence has followed. Vast areas of the globe in the Middle East, Africa and in the Far East, once home to Christians and Jews, have been cleansed of them.

Contradicting Muslim Brotherhood apologist front groups is the nearly 66% of material contained within Quranic doctrine filled with violence directed at non-believers. In Quranic verse 9:5 Mohammad instructed his followers to "fight and kill thedisbelievers wherever you find them." In Quranic verse 9.112 he warned, "The Believers fight in Allah's Cause, they slay and are slain, kill and are killed." Likewise, Quranic verse 8:39 states "So fight them until there is no more Fitnah (disbelief [non-Muslims]) and all submit to the religion of Allah alone (in the whole world)." One particular command (beheadings) practiced by ISIS is found in sura 47, verse 4 which states, "so when you meet those who disbelieve, strike their necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either confer favor afterwards or ransom them."

Members of ISIS are fulfilling Mohammad's commandments by turning European and American cities into killing fields. Each attack strikes fear in the hearts of the non- believers and they will continue to strike fear until either we submit to Islam or Islam is defeated. From the Quran 3:151 "We shall cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve."

Additionally, the practice of Islamic subjugation of Christians, Jews, and all non-believers as well as slavery can still be found in parts of Africa. It is derived from Quranic passage 33:50 "O Prophet! We have made lawful to thee wives to whom thou hast paid their dowers; and those (slaves) whom thy right hand possesses out of the prisoners of war whom Allah has assigned to thee." Many verses in the Quran encourage Muslim men to keep woman as sex slaves as Mohammad did in his lifetime. Today, ISIS is following in Mohammad's footsteps in parts of Syria and Iraq.

Muslim apologists often point out that these passages have been taken out of context or are practiced only in time of war. They deceptively omit that there is no context to the Quran and thatIslamic text considers itself to be perpetually at war with non-believers until global dominance is achieved. Americans must begin to learn the truth about Islam. It is not a religion by any Western standard, but is instead a violent political ideology that hides behind religion to justify the slaughter of those who do not submit.

Unlike a tumor which can be eradicated, Islam is more akin to a cancer which has metastasized within the world body organ. Like a cancer on the world stage, for the last fourteen hundred years, Islam has taken the lives of 60 million Christians, 80 million Hindus, 10 million Buddhists, and 120 million Africans. The questions that need to be asked are why was this cancer permitted to enter our collective American home and how many more of us need to die before this cancer will be eradicated once and for all?