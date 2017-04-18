Assyrians in Armenia Face Cultural and Educational Problems

Dr. Anahit Khosroyev, representative of the Assyrian Community of Armenia and newly-elected lawmaker to the Armenian National Assembly. The Assyrian community of Armenian has no political problems with authorities, while the main concerns of the group are of cultural and educational nature, Anahit Khosroyev, representative of the Assyrian Community of Armenia and newly-elected lawmaker to the National Assembly told a press conference on Tuesday.

"The Assyrian language is taught at schools along with the Armenian, yet we lack textbooks and relevant specialists. I hope much issues of this kind will be addressed and solved at the National Assembly," Mrs. Khosroyev said.

In her words, the four representatives of Armenia's main ethnic minorities that have been elected to the National Assembly are committed to voice the problems of the all 11 national minorities, residing in the territory of Armenia.