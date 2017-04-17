Turkish-backed Rebels Attack Kurdish Forces in Northern Syria

The Turkish-backed rebels launched a surprise attack against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on late Monday evening, targeting the latter's positions in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to local activists in the Afrin Canton, clashes were reported at several axes in northern Aleppo, including the area around Umm Hawsh, Qastal Jand, Zawiyan, and the Sahba Dam.

No further details have been released from this front.

The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has long opposed the Kurdish forces in northern Syria, despite the fact the latter has not carried out any operations against them unless provoked.