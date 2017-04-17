Syrian Christians Stress Unity to Fight Back Terrorism

Damascus -- Christian denominations in Syria have celebrated Easter Sunday with prayers and masses in churches and places of worship, in which they called for unity to confront terrorism and achieve peace.

In the Lady of Dormition Cathedral in Damascus, Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All East Gregory Laham III presided upon the Easter celebrations, emphasizing the meaning of Easter and calling for unity, solidarity and love among Syrians, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The cleric also condemned the Saturday terrorist bombing that targeted the people of Kefraya and al-Fouaa.

A similar ceremony was also held at the St. George Cathedral, presided upon by Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East Mar Ignatius Aphram II, who expressed hope that terrorism and injustice will be defeated by the light of righteousness.

Armenian Orthodox Bishop of Damascus Armash Nalbandian also presided upon a mass at the Mar Serkis Church in Damascus, in which he delivered a sermon denouncing all forms of terrorism and aggression targeting Syria, SANA added.

Meanwhile, at the Evangelical Church of Damascus, Rev. Boutros Zaour said that Easter bears a message of rising above evil and injustice, and that Syria has been an example of coexistence, faith, and peace since the dawn of history.

In Aleppo, celebrations were limited to prayers and masses at churches in honor of the victims of the bombing that targeted the buses transporting the people from Kefraya and al-Foua'a.

Easter celebrations were held in churches across Syrian provinces, including the Lady of Annunciation Church in Daraa city, Mar Elias Church in Ezra'a, St. George Cathedral in Hasaka, the Archdiocese of Bosra, Horan, and Jabal al-Arab, in Jesus the King Church, and in the Good Shepherd Church in Sweida.

In Lattakia, masses and prayers were held in St. Nikolaus Church, St. George Cathedral, and the Virgin Mary Church, and in Hama and Tartous masses were held at the Greek Orthodox Archdioceses and in a number of churches, while in Homs prayers were held at Al-Arbaeen Church and other churches.