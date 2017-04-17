Kurdish Party Rejects Outcome of Turkish Referendum

The pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) on Sunday announced that the outcome of Turkey's presidential referendum is not final, accusing the ruling government party of fraud after Turkish President Erdogan won the referendum.

"Whether the official announcement is Yes or No, we will object to 2/3 of ballots. Our data indicates a manipulation in the range of 3-4%," HDP spokesman Osman Baydemir said.

"AA [Anadolu Agency] states 99% of ballot boxes have been opened. But the Supreme Election Council states that 91% of ballot boxes have been opened," he added.

"This is a manipulation on public perception, and casts a shadow on the validity of the results. What percentage of unstamped ballots was Yes, and what was No? The answer to this question alone will expose the extent of the controversy," Baydemir said.

"We announce to the public that, until our objections receive a full response, the outcome of the referendum is not final," he concluded.

The 'Yes' campaign had won 51.37% and "No" 48.63%, and the electoral board called victory for "Yes", BBC reported.

This will keep Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in power until 2029.

Turkish opposition parties said they will challenge the results.