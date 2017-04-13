ISISL Claims Over 20 US, Kurdish Soldiers Killed in East Al-Raqqa

More than 20 U.S. and Kurdish soldiers were killed in the eastern countryside of Al-Raqqa, following a suicide bombing by the Islamic State (ISIS) forces near the Al-Qadisiyah Farms, the terrorist group's official media wing reported on Wednesday.

According to Al-'Amaq Agency, an Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a U.S. Coalition gathering outside the Al-Qadisiyah Farms in eastern Al-Raqqa.

The terrorist group added that three U.S. helicopters landed in the area to transport the dead and wounded from eastern Al-Raqqa to a base near the Turkish border.

The U.S. and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have not confirmed this report by the Islamic State's media wing.